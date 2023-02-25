Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,913,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

