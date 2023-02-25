Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,470 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

