Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $210.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.