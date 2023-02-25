Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.25. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. StockNews.com lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

