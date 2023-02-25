UBS Group AG Acquires 15,478 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $372,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

