UBS Group AG Acquires 66,412 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in YETI by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in YETI by 35.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth $61,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

