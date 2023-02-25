UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKX. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SKX opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

