UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $513.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.