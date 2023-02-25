UBS Group AG Buys 115,668 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

