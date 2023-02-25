UBS Group AG Buys 221,291 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3,406.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,377,984 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 93.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,813,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 1,362,223 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,827,000 after buying an additional 1,222,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 1,061,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

