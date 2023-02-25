UBS Group AG Buys 260,548 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 260,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $139,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

