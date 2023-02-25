UBS Group AG Buys 36,777 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $995,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

