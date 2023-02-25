UBS Group AG Buys 52,502 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

NYSE:COLD opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -428.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

