UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 16.17 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 21.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.20.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.