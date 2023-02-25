UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

