UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

