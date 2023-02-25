UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

