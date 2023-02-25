UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

