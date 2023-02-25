UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AM opened at $10.77 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.