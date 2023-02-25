UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSE:HIX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

