UBS Group AG Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,757,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 98,765 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

