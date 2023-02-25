UBS Group AG Has $8.50 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

ANSS stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

