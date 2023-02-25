UBS Group AG Has $8.74 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $82.71 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

