UBS Group AG Has $8.82 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,432,209 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.