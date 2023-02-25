UBS Group AG Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $294.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.90. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.46 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

