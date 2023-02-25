UBS Group AG Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.62 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

