UBS Group AG Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 44,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

