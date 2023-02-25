UBS Group AG Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

