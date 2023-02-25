UBS Group AG Has $9.50 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,270 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 156,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PGF opened at $15.53 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

