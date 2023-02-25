UBS Group AG Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $33.24 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.