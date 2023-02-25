UBS Group AG Has $9.70 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

