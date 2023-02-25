UBS Group AG Has $9 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $52.50 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

