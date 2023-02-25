UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

