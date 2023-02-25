UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

