UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,983,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $167.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.