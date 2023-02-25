UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $34.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

