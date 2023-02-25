UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 73.2% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $819,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VINP opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

