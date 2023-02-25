UBS Group AG Purchases 28,617 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

