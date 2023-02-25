UBS Group AG Purchases 377,904 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 87.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.
ChargePoint Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.