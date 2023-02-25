UBS Group AG Purchases 377,904 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 87.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.