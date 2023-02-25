UBS Group AG Purchases 475,979 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2,007.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475,979 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 518,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -127.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.