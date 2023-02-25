UBS Group AG Purchases 8,153 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $53,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,073 shares of company stock worth $4,544,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

