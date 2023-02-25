UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 133,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

