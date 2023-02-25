UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.