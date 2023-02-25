UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at $18,450,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,063,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

TEAM stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $321.76.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

