UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYT stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

