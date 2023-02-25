UBS Group AG Sells 4,397 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $327.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.