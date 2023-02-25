UBS Group AG Sells 6,406 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.4 %

RE opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.09. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

