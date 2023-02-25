UBS Group AG Sells 6,450 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.5 %

JLL stock opened at $169.16 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $250.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average of $166.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.