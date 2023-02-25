UBS Group AG Sells 652,461 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 652,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,409,388.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,569,585. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

PDCE opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 46.24%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

