UBS Group AG Sells 976 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Down 0.6 %

SUN stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.